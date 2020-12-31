Special Weather Statement issued December 31 at 2:39PM PST by NWS Portland OR
A cold front will push across the region later Friday afternoon
and evening, bringing another round of rain. Will be breezy as
well, with southerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph at times Friday
evening.
A stronger front will push across the region on later Saturday
into Saturday night, with moderate to locally heavy rain. Areas
of standing water are likely in low-lying spots. But, no river
flooding is expected.
South winds will increase later Saturday afternoon, running 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times Saturday evening. Strongest
wind will from 6 pm Saturday through about midnight Saturday for
the Willamette Valley northward through the Cowlitz River Valley.
