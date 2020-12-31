Special Weather Statement issued December 31 at 2:39PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

A cold front will push across the region later Friday afternoon

and evening, bringing another round of rain. Will be breezy as

well, with southerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph at times Friday

evening.

A stronger front will push across the region on later Saturday

into Saturday night, with moderate to locally heavy rain. Areas

of standing water are likely in low-lying spots. But, no river

flooding is expected.

South winds will increase later Saturday afternoon, running 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times Saturday evening. Strongest

wind will from 6 pm Saturday through about midnight Saturday for

the Willamette Valley northward through the Cowlitz River Valley.