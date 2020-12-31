Special Weather Statement issued December 31 at 2:39PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

A cold front will push across the region later Friday, with period

of rain and snow. But, snow will be on the higher peaks as snow

levels stay above 6500 feet.

A strong front will push across the region on Saturday night.

Rain or snow will be increasing during the day, mainly in the

afternoon. But, the heaviest will be Saturday night. Snow levels

will be a bit lower, running at 4500 to 5500 feet. At this time,

there is potential for 4 to 8 inches of new snow on the passes

for Saturday through Saturday night, with 10 to 18 inches of new

snow for areas above 5500 feet.

Those with travel plans across the Cascades should be prepared for

snow and snow-covered roads later Saturday through Sunday.