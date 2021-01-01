High Wind Warning issued January 1 at 1:05PM PST until January 4 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Higher terrain of eastern Klamath and western Lake
Counties. This includes Bly Mountain.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. A brief break in
the strongest winds will occur Sunday morning through early
Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
