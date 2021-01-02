High Wind Warning issued January 2 at 1:35AM PST until January 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Higher terrain of eastern Klamath and western Lake

Counties. This includes Bly Mountain.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.