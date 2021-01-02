High Wind Warning issued January 2 at 1:49PM PST until January 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The High Wind warning is for the higher terrain of Lake
and Eastern Klamath Counties. This includes the Winter Rim and
Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake. The advisory includes a
much greater area including portions of Highway 31 from Summer
Lake past Silver Lake, Highway 140 near the Oregon and Nevada
Border, and US Highway 395 from Valley Falls to Alkali Lake.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10
PM PST Monday. A brief break from the strongest winds is
expected Sunday morning through late Sunday afternoon. For the
Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.