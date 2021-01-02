High Wind Warning issued January 2 at 6:57AM PST until January 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Higher terrain of eastern Klamath and western Lake
Counties. This includes Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer
Lake.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.