Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 1:49PM PST until January 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The High Wind warning is for the higher terrain of Lake

and Eastern Klamath Counties. This includes the Winter Rim and

Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake. The advisory includes a

much greater area including portions of Highway 31 from Summer

Lake past Silver Lake, Highway 140 near the Oregon and Nevada

Border, and US Highway 395 from Valley Falls to Alkali Lake.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10

PM PST Monday. A brief break from the strongest winds is

expected Sunday morning through late Sunday afternoon. For the

Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.