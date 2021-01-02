Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 9:32PM PST until January 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…In the Warning area…South to southwest winds 25 to 40
mph with gusts to 65 mph. In the Advisory area…South to
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…The High Wind warning is for the higher terrain of
Lake and Eastern Klamath Counties. This includes the Winter
Rim and Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake. The advisory
includes a much greater area including portions of Highway 31
from Summer Lake past Silver Lake, Highway 140 near the Oregon
and Nevada Border, and US Highway 395 from Valley Falls to
Alkali Lake.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to
10 PM PST Monday. A brief break from the strongest winds is
expected Sunday morning through late Sunday afternoon. For the
Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.