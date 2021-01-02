Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 10:49AM PST until January 3 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HIGH MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 16 inches…mainly near the crest. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.