Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 11:27AM PST until January 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches above 5000 feet. Wind gusts as high as 55

mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong wind gusts

could bring down tree branches and weakened trees at highest

elevations within recent burn scars.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.