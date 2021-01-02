Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 11:27AM PST until January 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches above 5000 feet. Wind gusts as high as 55
mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Strong wind gusts
could bring down tree branches and weakened trees at highest
elevations within recent burn scars.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.