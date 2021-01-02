Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 2:02AM PST until January 3 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HIGH MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
