Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 4:03AM PST until January 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…HIGH MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55

mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.