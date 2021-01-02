Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 4:03AM PST until January 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
…HIGH MOUNTAIN SNOW THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55
mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments