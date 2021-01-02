Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 9:46PM PST until January 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches above 5000 feet. Wind gusts as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.