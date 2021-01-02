Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 9:46PM PST until January 3 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches above 5000 feet. Wind gusts as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.