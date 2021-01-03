Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 4:01AM PST until January 4 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…In the Warning area…South to southwest winds 25 to 40
mph with gusts to 65 mph. In the Advisory area…South to
southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…The High Wind Warning is for the higher terrain of Lake
and Eastern Klamath Counties. This includes the Winter Rim and
Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake and portions of Highway
395 from Valley Falls to Alkali Lake. The Wind Advisory
includes a much larger area including Highway 140 from Beatty to
Adel and portions of Highway 31 outside of the Warning.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM PST Monday. For
the Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.