Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 10:14PM PST until January 5 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW IN THE HIGHER MOUNTAINS…

.A warm front will move over the region overnight through early

Monday followed by a cold frontal passage Monday afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.