Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 12:37PM PST until January 5 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will be around 5500 feet early

Monday morning, but lower to 3500 to 4000 feet by late Monday

afternoon, then 2500 to 3000 feet Monday evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.