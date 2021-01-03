Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 12:47PM PST until January 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Monday afternoon in
exposed areas.
* WHERE…Higher elevations of Highway 97 including near Modoc
Point, Spring Creek Grade, Sand Creek, and Chemult.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.