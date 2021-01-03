Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 4:27AM PST until January 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph Monday afternoon in exposed

areas.

* WHERE…Higher elevations of Highway 97 including near Modoc

Point, Spring Creek Grade, Sand Creek, and Chemult.

* WHEN…From 1 PM to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.