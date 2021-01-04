High Wind Warning issued January 4 at 5:26AM PST until January 4 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…In the Warning area…South to southwest winds 30 to 40

mph with gusts to 65 mph. In the Advisory area…South to

southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…The High Wind Warning is for the higher terrain of Lake

and Eastern Klamath Counties. This includes the Winter Rim and

Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake, and portions of Highway

395 from Valley Falls to Alkali Lake. The Wind Advisory

includes a much larger area including Highway 140 from Beatty to

Adel, and portions of Highway 31 outside of the Warning.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall during this time, especially this

afternoon, will cause reduced visibility and snow drifts across

roads.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.