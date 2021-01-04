Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 9:55PM PST until January 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Lake County.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds will affect Highway OR31 between
Paisley and Silver Lake. The higher terrain of Modoc, Lake, and
far eastern Klamath County will also be affected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments