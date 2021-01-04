Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 9:55PM PST until January 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Lake County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds will affect Highway OR31 between

Paisley and Silver Lake. The higher terrain of Modoc, Lake, and

far eastern Klamath County will also be affected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.