Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:26AM PST until January 5 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW IN THE HIGHER MOUNTAINS…

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to midnight PST Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.