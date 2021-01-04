Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:26AM PST until January 5 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW IN THE HIGHER MOUNTAINS…
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph at times.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to midnight PST Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.