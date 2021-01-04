Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:43PM PST until January 5 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 5 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,
Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains and Southern Blue
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.