Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:43PM PST until January 5 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 5 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,

Wallowa County, Northern Blue Mountains and Southern Blue

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.