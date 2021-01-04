Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:25PM PST until January 5 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heaviest snow expected above 4500 feet, with total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.