Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 3:28AM PST until January 5 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heaviest snow expected above 4500 feet, with total snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to midnight PST Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels around 5500 feet Monday morning

will fall this afternoon and evening, down to 3000 to 3500 feet

by midnight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.