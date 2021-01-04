Skip to Content
January 4
5:55 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 5:55AM PST until January 4 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph this afternoon in exposed
areas.

* WHERE…Higher elevations of Highway 97 including near Modoc
Point, Spring Creek Grade, Sand Creek, and Chemult.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

National Weather Service

