Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:56PM PST until January 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Snow will develop in the Cascades overnight and then spread east

into the Blue Mountains Wednesday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 10 inches mainly along and near the Cascade crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times and especially

over the mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.