Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 2:25PM PST until January 6 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Heaviest accumulations above 4500 feet, with total

accumulations of 6 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.