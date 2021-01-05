Skip to Content
today at 11:33 pm
Published 2:25 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 2:25PM PST until January 6 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Heaviest accumulations above 4500 feet, with total
accumulations of 6 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

