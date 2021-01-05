Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:21AM PST until January 6 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Heaviest accumulations above 4500 feet, with total
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments