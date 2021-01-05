Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 5:19AM PST until January 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 8 inches inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.