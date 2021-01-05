Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 5:19AM PST until January 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 8 inches inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 7 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments