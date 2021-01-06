Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 1:48PM PST until January 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Lake, Modoc, and eastern Klamath Counties,
including Highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake, Highway
395 near Abert Lake, and the higher terrain of Yamsay
Mountain, Winter Rim, and the Hart and Warner Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving could become difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.