Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 3:35AM PST until January 6 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Lake, Modoc, and eastern Klamath Counties,

including Highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake, Highway

395 near Abert Lake, and the higher terrain of Yamsay

Mountain, Winter Rim, and the Hart and Warner Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Driving could become difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.