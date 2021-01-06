Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 11:51AM PST until January 6 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Wet snow. 2 to 3 inches of snow has fallen above 5000

feet. Expect additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches,

mainly above 4500 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.