Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 2:18AM PST until January 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Snow for the mountains today through tonight. Moderate to heavy
accumulations possible for the East Slopes of the Cascades and
the Northern Blue Mountains.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches, mainly along and near the Cascade crest.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be
very difficult at times, especially over the mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.