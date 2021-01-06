Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 2:18AM PST until January 7 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Snow for the mountains today through tonight. Moderate to heavy

accumulations possible for the East Slopes of the Cascades and

the Northern Blue Mountains.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 10 inches, mainly along and near the Cascade crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be

very difficult at times, especially over the mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.