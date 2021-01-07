Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 10:19PM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Modoc, Klamath, and Lake Counties,
including Highway 31 between Paisely and Summer Lake, Highway
395 near Abert Lake, and the higher terrain of Winter Rim and
the Warner and Hart Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving could become difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow, especially at higher
elevations, could create additional hazards due to reduced
visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.