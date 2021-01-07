Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 10:19PM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Modoc, Klamath, and Lake Counties,

including Highway 31 between Paisely and Summer Lake, Highway

395 near Abert Lake, and the higher terrain of Winter Rim and

the Warner and Hart Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Driving could become difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow, especially at higher

elevations, could create additional hazards due to reduced

visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.