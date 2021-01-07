Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 11:51AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Modoc, Klamath, and Lake Counties, including

Highway 31 between Paisely and Summer Lake, Highway 395 near

Abert Lake, and the higher terrain of Winter Rim and the Warner

and Hart Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Driving could become difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow, especially at higher

elevations, could create additional hazards due to reduced

visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.