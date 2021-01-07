Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 2:38AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Modoc County along the Warner Mountains, Eastern

Klamath County and Lake County including route 31 north of

Paisley.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow, especially at higher

elevations, could create additional hazards due to reduced

visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.