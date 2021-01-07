Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 4:58AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Modoc County along the Warner Mountains,
Eastern Klamath County and Lake County including route 31
north of Paisley.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow, especially at higher
elevations, could create additional hazards due to reduced
visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.