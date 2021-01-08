Dense Fog Advisory issued January 8 at 11:15PM PST until January 9 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility under a half mile at times for most of the

interior lowlands, below 1500 feet.

* WHERE…Interior lowlands, including the entire I-5 Corridor

from the Cowlitz River Valley through Clark County and the

Willamette Valley, as well as valley of the Cascades Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be in the lower to middle

30s, with a few icy spots possible on less traveled rural roads

and bridges, mainly those closer to the Coast Range and the

Cascades Foothills.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.