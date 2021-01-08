Dense Fog Advisory issued January 8 at 11:15PM PST until January 9 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Visibility under a half mile at times for most of the
interior lowlands, below 1500 feet.
* WHERE…Interior lowlands, including the entire I-5 Corridor
from the Cowlitz River Valley through Clark County and the
Willamette Valley, as well as valley of the Cascades Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be in the lower to middle
30s, with a few icy spots possible on less traveled rural roads
and bridges, mainly those closer to the Coast Range and the
Cascades Foothills.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
