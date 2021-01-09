Dense Fog Advisory issued January 9 at 2:50AM PST until January 9 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Visibility under a quarter of mile at times in dense fog.
* WHERE…Interior lowlands, including the entire I-5 Corridor
from the Cowlitz River Valley through Clark County and the
Willamette Valley, as well as valley of the Cascades Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be in the lower to middle
30s this morning, with a few icy spots possible on less
traveled rural roads and bridges, mainly those closer to the
Coast Range and the Cascades Foothills.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.