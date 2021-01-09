Dense Fog Advisory issued January 9 at 2:50AM PST until January 9 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility under a quarter of mile at times in dense fog.

* WHERE…Interior lowlands, including the entire I-5 Corridor

from the Cowlitz River Valley through Clark County and the

Willamette Valley, as well as valley of the Cascades Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be in the lower to middle

30s this morning, with a few icy spots possible on less

traveled rural roads and bridges, mainly those closer to the

Coast Range and the Cascades Foothills.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.