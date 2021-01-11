High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 1:02AM PST until January 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Higher terrain of eastern Klamath and western Lake
Counties, but also including Highway 31 between Paisley and Summer
Lake.
* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
