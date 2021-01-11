High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 1:06PM PST until January 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Higher terrain of eastern Klamath and western Lake

Counties, but also including Highway 31 between Paisley and

Summer Lake.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.