High Wind Warning issued January 12 at 2:17AM PST until January 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Higher terrain of eastern Klamath and western Lake

Counties, but also including Highway 31 between Paisley and

Summer Lake.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

dead trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Secure

outdoor objects.