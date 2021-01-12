High Wind Warning issued January 12 at 2:17AM PST until January 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Higher terrain of eastern Klamath and western Lake
Counties, but also including Highway 31 between Paisley and
Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
dead trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive. Secure
outdoor objects.