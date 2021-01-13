High Wind Warning issued January 13 at 3:55AM PST until January 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Higher terrain of eastern Klamath and western Lake
Counties, but also including Highway 31 between Paisley and
Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Isolated power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.