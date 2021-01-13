Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 12:28AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

At 1226 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of intense rain

and wind along a front extending from 9 miles south of Randle to

near Brownsville.

Movement was southeast at 50 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Eugene, Salem, Corvallis, Albany, Oregon City, Battle Ground,

Washougal, Sandy, Sweet Home, Hood River, Oakridge, Stevenson,

Cascade Locks, Detroit, Cougar, Portland Downtown, Mount St. Helens,

Government Camp, Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center and Vancouver

Downtown.

This includes the following highways in Washington…

Interstate 5 between mile markers 1 and 11.

Interstate 205 between mile markers 27 and 37.

State Route 14 between mile markers 1 and 65.

State Route 503 between mile markers 2 and 43.

State Route 504 between mile markers 36 and 51.

This includes the following highways in Oregon…

Interstate 5 between mile markers 169 and 308.

Interstate 205 between mile markers 1 and 26.

Interstate 84 between mile markers 1 and 67.

U.S. Highway 20 west of Corvallis between mile markers 49 and 56.

U.S. Highway 20 from Corvallis to Albany between mile markers 1 and

11.

U.S. Highway 20 east of Albany between mile markers 1 and 81.

U.S. Highway 26 west of Portland between mile markers 67 and 73.

U.S. Highway 26 east of Portland between mile markers 1 and 65.

U.S. Highway 30 west of Portland between mile markers 1 and 7.

State Highway 22 from Valley Junction to Salem between mile markers

20 and 26.

State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 2 and 81.

State Highway 35 between mile markers 58 and 102.

State Highway 58 between mile markers 0 and 61.

State Highway 126 west of Eugene between mile markers 23 and 52.

State Highway 126 from Eugene to McKenzie Bridge between mile

markers 0 and 55.

State Highway 126 from McKenzie Bridge to the Santiam Highway

between mile markers 1 and 19.