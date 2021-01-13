Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 3:13AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
At 310 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a cold front and band of
very strong to occasionally severe winds along a line extending from
20 miles west of Colfax to near Prescott to near Rieth to 6 miles
east of Clarno. Movement was east at 45 to 50 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.
Occasional gusts over 60 mph could occur, leading to spotty wind
damage.
Locations impacted include…
Walla Walla, Hermiston, Pendleton, La Grande, Dayton, Heppner,
Fossil, Meacham, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Stanfield, Elgin,
Waitsburg, Athena, Island City, Echo, Weston, Adams, Prescott and
Imbler.
