Special Weather Statement issued January 13 at 3:13AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

At 310 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a cold front and band of

very strong to occasionally severe winds along a line extending from

20 miles west of Colfax to near Prescott to near Rieth to 6 miles

east of Clarno. Movement was east at 45 to 50 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Occasional gusts over 60 mph could occur, leading to spotty wind

damage.

Locations impacted include…

Walla Walla, Hermiston, Pendleton, La Grande, Dayton, Heppner,

Fossil, Meacham, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Stanfield, Elgin,

Waitsburg, Athena, Island City, Echo, Weston, Adams, Prescott and

Imbler.