Dense Fog Advisory issued January 16 at 7:19PM PST until January 17 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Visibility under 1/4 of a mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…The Klamath Basin and the Shasta Valley. This includes
Interstate 5 and US Highway 97.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions due to low visibility.
Brief periods of freezing fog could also create slick roads over
bridges and overpasses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing fog is also expected at times
later tonight as temperatures continue to fall. Along with
driving concerns, walkways and handrails may also become
slippery due to the freezing fog.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow for plenty of room between you and other
vehicles.
* Fog makes objects appear farther away than they are
* Use low beams. High beams reflect back thick fog, making
visibility worse for you and other drivers.
* Be prepared. Keep your headlights clean. That way, you’re
ready for low-visibility conditions
* Don’t use cruise control. Most crashes occur because the
driver is going too fast for weather conditions.
