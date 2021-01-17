Dense Fog Advisory issued January 17 at 3:00AM PST until January 17 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility under 1/4 of a mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…The Klamath Basin and the Shasta Valley. This includes

Interstate 5 and US Highway 97.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions due to low visibility.

Brief periods of freezing fog could also create slick roads

over bridges and overpasses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing fog is also expected at times

later tonight as temperatures continue to fall. Along with

driving concerns, walkways and handrails may also become

slippery due to the freezing fog.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow for plenty of room between you and other

vehicles.

* Fog makes objects appear farther away than they are

* Use low beams. High beams reflect back thick fog, making

visibility worse for you and other drivers.

* Be prepared. Keep your headlights clean. That way, you’re

ready for low-visibility conditions

* Don’t use cruise control. Most crashes occur because the

driver is going too fast for weather conditions.