Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 12:32AM PST until January 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential frost or ice on roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy areas of freezing drizzle/mist

and/or freezing light rain this morning could lead to slick

roadways as well.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost or ice on roadways

causing slippery roads.