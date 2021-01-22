Freezing Fog Advisory issued January 22 at 12:32AM PST until January 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Visibility one mile or less in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost or ice on roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy areas of freezing drizzle/mist
and/or freezing light rain this morning could lead to slick
roadways as well.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost or ice on roadways
causing slippery roads.
