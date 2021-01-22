Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 8:11AM PST until January 22 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…LIGHT SNOW THROUGH THE DAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches

today for a storm total of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.