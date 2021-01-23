Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 3:37AM PST until January 24 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
above 1000 feet, with 3 to 6 inches expected above 1500 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills above
1000 feet. In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills above
1000 feet.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments